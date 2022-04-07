Cwm LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $100.32. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $119.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%.

