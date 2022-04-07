Cwm LLC Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 154,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,376 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:UL opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
