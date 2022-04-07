CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0050 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.99 million and $205,155.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.38 or 1.00005573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00261785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

