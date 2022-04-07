Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $387,800.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $387,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 1,302,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,806. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

