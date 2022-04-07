D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
