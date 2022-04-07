D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 222 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

ALGN stock opened at $421.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.51. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

