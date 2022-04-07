D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $45.91 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

