D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

