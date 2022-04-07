D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.38 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

