D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eXp World by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eXp World by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other eXp World news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $118,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 359,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,857. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

