D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Shares of MET opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

