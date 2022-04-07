D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 346,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 330,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.47.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

