D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 13,615 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.33. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 418.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,361 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,275,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,733,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,776,000. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

