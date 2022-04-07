Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.03

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $15.66. Dana shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 25,638 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

