Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Danaher by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,635,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 149,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,263,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $295.13. 18,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,809. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $224.77 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

