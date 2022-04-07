Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $105,979,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $3,650,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $4,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

