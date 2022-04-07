David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $40,901,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
