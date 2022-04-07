David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $2,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,151 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $40,901,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

