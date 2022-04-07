Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $11.70 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.79) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.