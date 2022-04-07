DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 6.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

NYSE DCP opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 3.18. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

