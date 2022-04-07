Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.58. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 12,700 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and technologies to the energy and offshore industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

