Deeper Network Price Reaches $0.0805 on Major Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $100.53 million and $1.55 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.86 or 0.07341720 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,540.71 or 1.00055600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00050912 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.