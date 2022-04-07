Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of DH stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.62.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

