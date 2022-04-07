Degenerator (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00264515 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004862 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00024107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00668420 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.