Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 358,103 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,661 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of August 31, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

