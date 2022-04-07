Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.71. 652,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,750,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

