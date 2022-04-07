Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Cap Hits $11.27 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $661,569.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.04 or 0.07419683 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,782.06 or 0.99890765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051462 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 464,832,436 coins and its circulating supply is 160,336,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars.

