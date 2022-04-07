Desjardins Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPZEF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

