Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $98.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

NYSE SQM opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

