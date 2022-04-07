Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,300 ($17.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.67) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.70) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,340 ($17.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.74) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.33) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,454.44 ($19.07).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,676 ($21.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,514.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,436.22. The company has a market cap of £16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.86).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

