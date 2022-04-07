Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 590

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.61) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.75.

Glencore stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

