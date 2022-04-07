Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stratec (OTC:STSEY) Price Target to €138.00

Stratec (OTC:STSEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €154.00 ($169.23) to €138.00 ($151.65) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stratec stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday.

Get Stratec alerts:

Stratec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.