Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stratec (OTC:STSEY) Price Target to €138.00

Stratec (OTC:STSEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €154.00 ($169.23) to €138.00 ($151.65) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Stratec stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday.
