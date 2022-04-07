Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.30) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.