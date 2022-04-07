Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) received a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($102.30) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.98) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.13) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($91.76).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($105.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

