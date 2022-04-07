Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €7.03 ($7.73) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of €11.72 ($12.88). The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.