DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DICE Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of DICE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 331,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,691. The company has a quick ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

