DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Up 4.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.30. 14,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 379,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.77 and a current ratio of 29.77.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.