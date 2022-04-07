DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.25 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $277.32 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00260932 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.07 or 0.00658515 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.