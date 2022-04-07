Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 576,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,486,097 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

