DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.56

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 5146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.
The stock has a market cap of C$142.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (TSE:DRT)
