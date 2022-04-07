Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.05.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

