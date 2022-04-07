DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 8.4%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.69. Approximately 1,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,685,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in DLocal by 30.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 1,092.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

