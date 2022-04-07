DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Cut to 238.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at DNB Markets from 248.00 to 238.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.60.

DNBBY stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.38. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. Research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

