DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $14.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,013,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.64. 3,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61. DocGo has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

