DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.29.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

