Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,931. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

