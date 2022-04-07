Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $84.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 89,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

