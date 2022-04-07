Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,319,000 after acquiring an additional 882,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 734,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of D opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

