Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 18,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $267,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

LPG stock opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $595.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

