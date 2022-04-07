DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.06. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,259 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.