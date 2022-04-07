Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 6.88, but opened at 7.10. Douglas Elliman shares last traded at 6.95, with a volume of 3,497 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 7.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.69 per share, with a total value of 66,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 6.62 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 100,242 shares of company stock worth $680,800 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

