DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRD. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE DRD traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 299,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,450. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

